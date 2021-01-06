Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has very ambitious future job dream

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly keen to one day take the Barcelona job, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

The 42-year-old is inexperienced in top-level management, and looked a risky appointment by Chelsea when he took over from Maurizio Sarri last season.

With Chelsea now struggling, Lampard’s position may not even be safe for that much longer, but it seems he still has big dreams in management.

See below as Balague claims the English coach has dreams of one day sitting in the Barcelona hot seat, having nearly joined the Catalan giants as a player…

? LAMPARD, AL BARÇA?

?? @GuillemBalague: ? "El seu somni és entrenar a la Lliga espanyola i fer el que no va poder fer com a jugador" ? "Li agradaria seure a la banqueta del Camp Nou i entrenar el Barça" ? "El 2005 va estar a prop de fitxar pel Barça"#OnzeE3 pic.twitter.com/Te9xmVxhAS — Onze (@OnzeTv3) January 5, 2021

It remains to be seen if Lampard can ever become a good enough manager for a job of that size, but he hasn’t got off the most convincing start at Stamford Bridge.

If the Blues stick with him, perhaps he can still turn things around and forge a great coaching career, but for now it seems a bit of a stretch to imagine he could ever be in charge of Barcelona.