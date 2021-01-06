Menu

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has very ambitious future job dream

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly keen to one day take the Barcelona job, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

The 42-year-old is inexperienced in top-level management, and looked a risky appointment by Chelsea when he took over from Maurizio Sarri last season.

MORE: Why Real Madrid chief is delighted by big-money Chelsea flop signing

With Chelsea now struggling, Lampard’s position may not even be safe for that much longer, but it seems he still has big dreams in management.

See below as Balague claims the English coach has dreams of one day sitting in the Barcelona hot seat, having nearly joined the Catalan giants as a player…

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United getting closer to HUGE transfer boost in pursuit of world class forward
‘Will grow more and more for next year’ – Solskjaer hints at long wait for van de Beek at Man United
“The player clearly goes to United” – Club manager provides update on imminent Man Utd arrival

It remains to be seen if Lampard can ever become a good enough manager for a job of that size, but he hasn’t got off the most convincing start at Stamford Bridge.

If the Blues stick with him, perhaps he can still turn things around and forge a great coaching career, but for now it seems a bit of a stretch to imagine he could ever be in charge of Barcelona.

More Stories Frank Lampard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.