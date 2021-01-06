Leeds United reportedly look the most likely transfer destination for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori this January.

This is according to a transfer window piece on BBC Sport, which also looks into other sagas going on this winter, with Tomori expected to go to Leeds to give them more defensive cover.

Tomori has long looked a promising young player and got quite a lot of first-team action last season, though he’s now fallen further down the pecking order in Frank Lampard’s squad.

It could therefore make sense for him to move on and join Leeds, where he’d likely play more regularly, though it’s not entirely clear from BBC Sport’s report if he would be joining on loan or permanently.

Many Chelsea fans will probably hope it’s just a loan, with Tomori surely having the potential to return to Stamford Bridge a better player at the end of the season.

On the other hand, some Blues supporters might also have given up on the 23-year-old by now and will just hope the club can raise some transfer funds by letting him go.

Leeds have made a bright start to life in the Premier League and, whether it’s a loan or a permanent deal, this could be a solid piece of business for them.