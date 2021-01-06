Christian Eriksen has reportedly been offered a transfer to West Ham after his failed spell at Inter Milan.

The Denmark international was a world class former in his time in the Premier League with Tottenham, and he could represent a big signing for a club like West Ham.

Sky Sports claim he’s on offer to the Hammers, and this follows recent links with bigger names like Arsenal, by football.london, and Manchester United, by the Sun.

Eriksen would do well to get out of Inter after his struggles at the San Siro, and he’d surely play regularly at West Ham, which could give him the perfect opportunity to get back to his best.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal or Man Utd will really push ahead with a move for Eriksen, with both those links going a little quieter recently.

The Gunners need some creativity in their side after leaving Mesut Ozil out of their squad this season, but they perhaps don’t see Eriksen as enough of an upgrade after his loss of form in Serie A.

United might also have done well to sign Eriksen in the past, but he doesn’t make sense as a top priority for them now after the recent signings of Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek.