‘Didn’t care about that Mickey Mouse cup anyway’ – These bitter Man United fans react to Carabao Cup defeat to rivals Manchester City despite fielding strong side

Some Manchester United fans have taken to social media to bitterly claim that they ‘didn’t care’ about the Carabao Cup ‘anyway’ after they were defeated 2-0 by cross-town rivals Manchester City.

The game kicked off in an end-to-end manner with back-to-back goals that were ruled out for offside, one own-goal moment for John Stones and an effort from Ilkay Gundogan at the other end.

The semi-final encounter was a fairly close affair, United weren’t necessarily played off the park, but City’s usual domination of the possession paid off with their goals.

John Stones, who could’ve been the villain after the own-goal drama, ended up the side’s hero when he scored in the 50th minute, punishing United for being lax in defending a free-kick.

Before Fernandinho secured a win for the Citizens with a rare goal in spectacular fashion, Anthony Martial embarrassed himself with a pathetic dive.

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted after the defeat, perhaps not reflecting in a very sportsmanlike manner:

Didn’t care about that Mickey Mouse cup anyway. https://t.co/LGnlqGsG6X — vansh (@fakeluvin) January 6, 2021

Didn’t care about the Mickey Mouse Cup anyway — ¹ (@utdsaeed) January 6, 2021

we didn’t care about the energy drink cup anyway ?? — Siddhanth Sett (@siddhanthsett) January 6, 2021

Tinpot cup anyway didn’t care — Josh ? (@JoshxUtd) January 6, 2021

What is a carabao cup anyway. We want the premier league title. — Saitama Jnr. (@Malloytheogbear) January 6, 2021

Mickey Mouse cup anyway — Ryan. (@RjHarrow) January 6, 2021

I‘m not reading any tweets about the game. Nobody wants the Carabao Cup anyway?? — Nick?? (@RunMartial) January 6, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Video: Barcelona target Memphis Depay at the double for Lyon with January transfer looking difficult Video: Fernandinho scores thunderous volley to knock rivals Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup for City Video: Man United’s Anthony Martial left looking ridiculous after shocking dive against Man City

The ‘didn’t care’ excuse is not even one that can be taken seriously, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielded a strong side – making just two fairly obvious changes to the team that beat Aston Villa last week.

City have now booked themselves a spot in the final against Tottenham Hotspur, the tie will take place at the end of April and it’s likely that Pep Guardiola’s side will be favoured to lift the trophy.

City have dominated the domestic cups in recent years, whilst some – the bitter United fans that would’ve had a different opinion on the game if they won – don’t like it, it offers an opportunity for sides to get their hands on silverware and use that as a boost to win more prestigious titles like the league.