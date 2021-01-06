Liverpool could reportedly be ready to make changes up front in the January transfer window as Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata is linked with the Reds.

The Colombia international has been a prolific scorer for Atalanta and could be a useful option for Liverpool at the moment as Don Balon claim Jurgen Klopp is looking to bring someone else in to help deal with Roberto Firmino’s lack of form.

The Brazilian forward has long been a real fan favourite at Anfield, but he seems to have lost his scoring touch in recent times, with Zapata perhaps looking a superior option at the moment.

Don Balon suggest Liverpool could try signing Zapata for around €40million, and fans will hope that can give them something a little different in their front three.

In recent games, LFC have not looked their usual selves in front of goal as they’ve gone three Premier League matches without a win, scoring just once in that run.

For all Firmino’s qualities, he just doesn’t seem to be giving Klopp’s side what they need at the moment, so it’s perhaps unsurprising to see someone like Zapata being considered.

The 29-year-old has 55 goals in 101 games for Atalanta in all competitions, and has also previously shone for clubs like Napoli and Udinese in Serie A.