Norwich City star Emi Buendia has spoken about his future amid recent Arsenal transfer rumours as we head into January.

The Argentine has really caught the eye in the Championship in recent times, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do at a bigger club after also showing glimpses of his talent in the Premier League last season.

Buendia’s form wasn’t enough to help Norwich fight off relegation, but he could now make his way back to the top flight as he’s been linked strongly with Arsenal by the Independent.

That report suggests Buendia could cost the Gunners around £40million, and that could end up being a smart deal for the north London giants if they can pull it off.

Buendia admits that returning to the Premier League is a dream for him, though he has also suggested that he won’t push to leave Carrow Road for the time being.

“It (the Premier League) is the best league in the world, it is the one that makes the difference at all levels,” Buendia told Radio Residencias, as quoted and translated by the Metro.

“Any team makes life difficult for anyone, it is very complicated. Their organisational level is perfect, the stadiums have a lot of history, the conditions for playing football are ideal, there are no excuses. And the players and the teams are the best.

“I aspire to the best and work every day to get back to it, either in my team or through a transfer. Returning to the Premier in the short term is a dream.”

He added: “However, I always had my head with the club. I belong to Norwich, I have to do things well for my team.

“Tomorrow we will see, but I never had my head outside the objectives, to work so that my club does well.

“As this season unfolds, we are doing well and I am very happy to be here. We are in a good position, I am feeling important, I am scoring goals and making assists for my teammates.”

It remains to be seen what Arsenal will make of these slightly mixed messages, but it seems likely the 24-year-old will surely be moving up a level at some point soon.