Premier League club in negotiations to sign Juventus midfielder on loan with option to buy

According to Todo Fichajes, Everton are in negotiations with Juventus over the prospect of signing midfielder Adrien Rabiot on loan with an option to buy.

Rabiot, who had a brief spell at the Manchester City academy as a youngster, departed his first professional employers PSG after struggling to establish himself in a midfield which had been heavily invested into by the club’s cash-rich owners.

You could be forgiven for thinking that a move to Juventus, who have possessed one of the best midfields on the planet for the past decade, and even beyond, was not the wisest choice from Rabiot.

He now finds himself in a similar position than he was at the Parc des Princes – struggling for game time and growing increasingly disgruntled with his situation. The same result, a departure, could be on the cards for the now 25-year-old.

Todo Fichajes report that Carlo Ancelotti, who worked with Rabiot at PSG, is keen to reunite with him at Everton. The report claims that talks are already underway, with a loan deal with an option to buy being discussed. Would this be a good move for the Toffees?