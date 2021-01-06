As the coronavirus pandemic retains a stranglehold on sport across the country, it’s becoming more and more difficult for teams to fulfil fixtures, given that covid outbreaks are peppering dressing rooms up and down the country.

Derby County are the latest side to have to shut down their training ground after multiple positive test results came to light, and as a result, their FA Cup Third Round tie this weekend against Chorley is at risk of not going ahead.

Worries that any teams not being able to field a team this weekend would mean that they would automatically forfeit the tie have been allayed, however.

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid monitoring six Arsenal youngsters as potential transfer targets Barcelona presidential candidate admits Messi ‘most likely’ to leave Why Real Madrid chief is delighted by big-money Chelsea flop signing

According to Sky Sports, because of the mitigating circumstances, each case will be assessed individually before a decision is reached on what course of action needs to be taken.

If nothing else, it can at least put minds to rest for now and allow teams to prepare as normal.