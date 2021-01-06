Huge boost for Arsenal in striker hunt as star changes agents in reported attempt to earn a big transfer

It’s been said many times before, but if your star player suddenly changes their agent then it suggests that they want to move.

That appears to be the case with Celtic star Odsonne Edouard after Football Insider revealed that he has agreed to be represented by the Steller Group agency who represent clients like Gareth Bale, and it’s believed that he’s now looking to move on.

There was interest in the summer but he stayed to help the club with their efforts to win a tenth straight title, but that now appears to be impossible and there’s not much to stick around for after their struggles in Europe.

A report from The Express indicated that Arsenal have been tracking him for a while ahead of a potential transfer, so this could be the perfect time for them to make their move.

He’s had issues with injuries this season and he hasn’t looked anywhere near his best at all, but he’s shown in the past that he has everything to play at the highest level.

He’s physical and unselfish while he also has excellent technical ability and he’s been a regular goal scorer, so he would offer Mikel Arteta a different option and improve his options in attack.

His poor form and lack of a contract extension with Celtic should also make him cheaper now than he would’ve been in the summer, while they can also use Kieran Tierney to persuade him to make the same move.