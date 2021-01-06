Jose Mourinho aims ‘some other guys’ diving dig after Spurs could’ve conceded penalty to Brentford in semi-final

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho was his usual box-office self in his post-match interview after Spurs beat Brentford in last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final.

Speaking to Sky Sports immediately after the victory, Mourinho discussed he moment that Spurs could’ve conceded a penalty after an incident involving Davinson Sanchez.

Mourinho insisted that the now fringe centre-back was ‘clever’ not to ‘touch’ Bryan Mbeumo, when the Brentford attacker broke into the box from the right-wing.

The Portuguese boss insisted that Mbeumo was ‘clean’ as he didn’t dive down in order to win a penalty after the minimal to no contact – with Mourinho hilariously making a diving gesture with his hands.

Mourinho added that ‘some other guys’ would’ve went down in that situation, aiming a dig at those that make the most of modern set of rules that seemingly hate any kind of physicality in a contact sport.

I wonder who Jose is talking about…???. Man, he seriously doesn’t like Pogba does he?! pic.twitter.com/3NGwrHOybY — SyeemAzadi (@Azadi80) January 5, 2021

“We had the game under control against a team who are probably coming here next year in the Premier League” Jose Mourinho is eyeing a fifth Carabao Cup success at Wembley pic.twitter.com/1AIMdCCzL4 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 5, 2021

“They had one penetration on the right side, where Davinson Sanchez was clever not to touch the guy, and the guy (Mbeumo) was clean not to do what some other guys do.” (Makes diving gesture)

Pictures from Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Mesut Ozil transfer situation could be resolved in days, says agent of Arsenal star Leeds United tipped as most likely transfer destination for Chelsea ace West Ham amongst two Premier League sides eyeing January signing for promising Ajax attacker

Spurs ran out 2-0 winners last night, booking their place in the Carabao Cup final against either of the Manchester outfits, offering them the chance to end their lengthy trophy drought, the last competition they lifted was actually the League Cup in the 2007/08 season.

The north London outfit’s hopes of a shock title challenge in the Premier League have slightly dwindled after a couple of unflattering results as of late, but the Carabao Cup – which is often frowned upon in the football world – offers the chance to end what will be a 13-year trophy wait come the final.