Why Real Madrid chief is delighted by big-money Chelsea flop signing

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly a happy man after the disastrous form of Kai Havertz since his big summer transfer to Chelsea.

The Germany international looked a huge prospect at Bayer Leverkusen prior to his move to Stamford Bridge, but it’s just not happened for him in the Premier League so far this season.

Havertz’s form in the Bundesliga also saw him linked with Real Madrid in the summer, but in the end he chose Chelsea instead, and moved for around £71million.

According to Don Balon, Perez is now relieved to see Havertz playing so badly as it justifies Real’s decision not to push harder to sign him themselves.

On top of that, the report explains that Madrid now have enough money in the bank to focus everything on signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe next summer.

With every passing game, it looks more and more like Havertz was a poor investment by Chelsea, and one imagines other big clubs may also be glad they didn’t rival the Blues for his signature.

That said, it’s early days for the 21-year-old, who remains young enough and talented enough to turn things around for himself in the near future.