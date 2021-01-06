Menu

World class winger reveals response to Manchester United transfer interest

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has revealed his positive response to recent transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The France international is a big name after shining for current club Bayern, particularly in recent times as he played a starring role in their Champions League success last season, scoring the winner in the final against Paris Saint-Germain.

MORE: Offer made: Man United and Chelsea could lose out on target this month as potential stepping-stone club make an offer

Man Utd could do with a top wide-player like Coman in their ranks, and it wasn’t so long ago that the Daily Mail claimed he was on their radar as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Coman would undoubtedly be a dream signing for the Red Devils, and it seems he responded well to their supposed interest, as he admits it gave him confidence to hear about the links.

However, speaking about United’s interest to German newspaper Bild, as translated by the Daily Mirror, the 24-year-old also insisted he’s happy at the Allianz Arena, even if he initially had some worries about playing less often following the signing of Leroy Sane.

kingsley coman

Kingsley Coman could have been a superb signing for Manchester United

More Stories / Manchester United FC
Offer made: Man United and Chelsea could lose out on target this month as potential stepping-stone club make an offer
No surprise as Man United striker looks set to leave this month due to a lack of playing time
FA suffer another embarrassing moment as they misspell Atletico Madrid in Kieran Trippier betting scandal report coming a day after being branded ‘discriminatory’ by Uruguayan PFA

“Knowing that good teams are interested in me is good, it gives me additional confidence,” Coman said.

“But I have a contract here until 2023, I’m just thinking of Bayern. It’s all good, I’m happy.

“I had the feeling that I could be used less often [due to Leroy Sane’s arrival]. I’m 24, that’s an age I have to play! Fortunately, my fear did not come true.”

More Stories Kingsley Coman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.