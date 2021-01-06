Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has revealed his positive response to recent transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The France international is a big name after shining for current club Bayern, particularly in recent times as he played a starring role in their Champions League success last season, scoring the winner in the final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Man Utd could do with a top wide-player like Coman in their ranks, and it wasn’t so long ago that the Daily Mail claimed he was on their radar as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Coman would undoubtedly be a dream signing for the Red Devils, and it seems he responded well to their supposed interest, as he admits it gave him confidence to hear about the links.

However, speaking about United’s interest to German newspaper Bild, as translated by the Daily Mirror, the 24-year-old also insisted he’s happy at the Allianz Arena, even if he initially had some worries about playing less often following the signing of Leroy Sane.

“Knowing that good teams are interested in me is good, it gives me additional confidence,” Coman said.

“But I have a contract here until 2023, I’m just thinking of Bayern. It’s all good, I’m happy.

“I had the feeling that I could be used less often [due to Leroy Sane’s arrival]. I’m 24, that’s an age I have to play! Fortunately, my fear did not come true.”