Leeds United transfer update: Three fringe players in various stages of agreeing loan moves for the second half of the season

The January window is the ideal time to send some of the young players out on loan to get some experience in the second half of the season, so it looks like Leeds United have three players who are close to agreeing loan moves:

Bit of loan movement at Leeds. Jordan Stevens leaving Swindon and going to Bradford. Derby keen on Tyler Roberts. Aberdeen would like to extend Ryan Edmondson’s half-season loan but that’s still to be decided. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 6, 2021

Jordan Stevens has played a few times since joining Swindon in the summer but it appears that he’s destined to swap League One to drop down a level to play with Bradford City instead.

Bradford are in genuine danger of dropping out of the Football League all together after a dreadful start to the season, so they will be hoping that Stevens can inspire them out of trouble.

Derby County are moving in the opposite direction under the management of Wayne Rooney so they suddenly look like a more attractive destination. They also need some help up front so it could be the perfect situation for Roberts to gain more experience and develop.

Ryan Edmondson is an interesting case because the majority of his thirteen appearances have come from the bench, while it appears that Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes prefers Curtis Main and Sam Cosgrove in his attack so Leeds may prefer Edmondson to go somewhere that allows him to start.