Talks underway: Chelsea’s £75M set to be invested into Atletico Madrid and PSG attackers

According to Todo Fichajes, Bayer Leverkusen are looking to reinvest some of the cash received in exchange for Kai Havertz in the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports reported at the time of the deal that Chelsea had parted with £75M in order to secure the services of the promising young German, who looks certain for a bright future even if he has struggled to make his mark in the Premier League thus far.

In signing Havertz, Chelsea left a huge void in Bayer Leverkusen’s attack, one which they appear to be hoping to fill this winter. Todo Fichajes report that PSG’s Julian Draxler is on the shortlist, with another report by them also mentioning Atletico’s Thomas Lemar.

Both players have shown great quality in the past, but are on the fringes at their respective clubs at current. A move to Bayer Leverkusen could be what both need to reinvigorate their careers – let’s wait and see just how much of that Havertz cash would have to be invested to get the deal(s) done.

With Draxler in the final six-months of his PSG contract, you think that they could get him on the cheap, but Atletico made a significant investment into Lemar to sign him from AS Monaco. You have to think they’ll be keen to recoup a considerable chunk of that fee.