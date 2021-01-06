In a weird moment, Lincoln City ace Harry Anderson has faced serious questions on social media after being caught joking about being in a relationship with his ‘cousin’ on Instagram.

Twitter user Riegan appears to have unearthed something very strange whilst exploring some of versatile ace’s old Instagram posts.

A post from September 2013, when Harry was just 15 years old, sees him pictured alongside a Holly Anderson, with the caption including the hashtags ‘cousin’ and ‘love’.

The pair are seemingly still in a relationship going off of recent posts that were also shared by Riegan, which can’t be viewed anymore as Harry has gone private on Instagram.

An Instagram reply from over seven years ago also sees Anderson joke that Holly is his ‘third cousin’, which makes it ‘all good’.

Anderson took to Twitter this evening to defend himself, writing “Lads come on (laughing emoji) as if. Was banter from school days.” That reply has since been deleted.

It’s my 3rd cousin it’s all good xx pic.twitter.com/YFPjGn0s8W — Riegan (@riegaan) January 6, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Video: Manchester City lead United in the derby after collector’s item goal from John Stones Liverpool have no ‘interest’ in January swoop or ‘summer’ one for widely-linked target as Ornstein offers centre-back update Video: Sublime goal from Messi as a cheeky finish gives Barca the lead vs Athletic Bilbao

This seems to be a strange schoolboy joke that has gathered a life of its own via recent discoveries, it may just be a case of Harry being trolled for dating a girl with the same surname as himself – hence the ‘cousin’ jibes.