We may just have the craziest transfer rumour of the year already, and January is only six days old.

According to El Chiringuito, as seen in the tweet below, Liverpool are showing a surprise transfer interest in Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

Yes, really – Liverpool and Sergio Ramos. While there’s no guarantee it will happen, the Reds have supposedly shown an interest in recent hours…

?"El LIVERPOOL se ha interesado en SERGIO RAMOS en las ÚLTIMAS HORAS" EXCLUSIVA de @cristobalsoria en #ChiringuitoRamos pic.twitter.com/O0AA2yPzor — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 5, 2021

This follows Ramos also being linked with Manchester City by ESPN, but to see the Spain international rock up at Anfield given his history with the club would be a real shock.

You’ll no doubt remember that Ramos got into a tussle with Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final, which led to the Egyptian superstar having to go off injured in one of the biggest games of his career following probably the best season of his career.

Real went on to win that game, and Ramos has been hated by Liverpool fans ever since.

Could Jurgen Klopp really now be planning to get Ramos and Salah in the same team? It would be quite the story if it happened.

Of course, forgetting all the controversy, Ramos is a superb player and remains a key performer for this Madrid side.

City would also do well to add him to their defence if they could do it, with Pep Guardiola perhaps in need of upgrades in that department after a slow start to the season.