Menu

Contracted rejected: Liverpool star a step closer to transfer away after major development

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has reportedly rejected the club’s latest offer of a new contract as he moves closer to a free transfer to Barcelona.

The Netherlands international’s future has looked in doubt for some time now, and it looks like this latest development has cemented his desire to complete a move to Barcelona for next season, according to Todo Fichajes.

MORE: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are ‘planning something interesting’ in the transfer market

Wijnaldum has been a hugely important player for Liverpool and could be a big loss for the Reds if he does end up quitting Anfield for the Nou Camp.

Still, with the player set to turn 31 next season, Liverpool might also feel it’s not worth breaking the bank to keep him at the club for much longer as he’ll soon surely be past his peak.

Barcelona, however, may well view this differently, as it’s a chance to sign a proven and experienced performer on a free.

ggini wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum looks set for Barcelona after rejecting a new contract offer from Liverpool

More Stories / Transfer Rumours
Medical today: Arsenal ace closing in on transfer exit
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has very ambitious future job dream
Manchester United getting closer to HUGE transfer boost in pursuit of world class forward

The Catalan giants are currently managed by Ronald Koeman, and the Dutch tactician will know Wijnaldum well from their time together with the Holland national team.

It makes sense that Koeman could now view Wijnaldum as a key part of his plans at Barca.

More Stories Georginio Wijnaldum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.