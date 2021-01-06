Liverpool are reportedly working on a transfer deal for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The Reds are notably short of options at centre-back due to an injury crisis in that department this season, so it makes sense that they could spend big in that area this January.

And according to Don Balon, Liverpool are working ‘in the shadows’ to announce a deal for Upamecano ‘as soon as possible’, suggesting things are at a pretty advanced stage.

It will be interesting to see what becomes of this development as this kind of transfer gossip is always rife at this time of year, but it’s easy to see why Upamecano could be a dream signing for Jurgen Klopp right now.

Don Balon add that Upamecano’s release clause has dropped from €60m to €45m, which makes him a very tempting signing at that price.

The Frenchman is one of the most highly-rated young defenders in Europe so should prove a quality signing for LFC not just for this season, but for years to come.

The report also notes that the likes of Manchester United have been chasing Upamecano, and it could be crucial for Liverpool to beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to this signing when the title race is looking so close.

The Red Devils would also surely improve by adding Upamecano to their squad, so Liverpool urgently need to get there first and give themselves the edge in the title race in the second half of the season.