Throughout his playing and managerial career, Pep Guardiola has enjoyed unprecedented success.

His time at Barcelona will never be forgotten, whilst he’s certainly also left an imprint on both Bayern Munich and Man City.

However, he can be quite a polarising character as some players have alluded to in the past.

Even his old team-mates from the Spanish national side have shunned him, according to the Daily Mail, because of his fierce defence of Catalan politics.

Guardiola has never made any secret of being a proud Catalan, but as has been seen over the last few years, each time there is a pro-independence vote or something connected to it, the problems across Spain are manifold.

It leads to the festering of certain attitudes which have no place in today’s politics, but that hasn’t stopped Santiago Canizares from suggesting Pep has mental problems because his beliefs.

“I feel very bad when he speaks badly of Spain,” Canizares was quoted as saying by MARCA and cited by the Daily Mail.

“I do not know when his brain mutated. Neither his nor that of a large part of the society that makes us face each other.

“I remember that in 92, Guardiola spoke to us about politics in a very moderate way. We could even joke with affection. He was delighted by all the (Spain) call-ups. Once we ended up crying after losing.

“My experience with him is that. Politics were discussed with pleasure, nothing to do with the history that there is now, whether Guardiola is involved or not.

“Now everything is disgusting, we no longer tolerate each other. I have lost contact with him.”

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool fans will have serious mixed feelings as Reds rival Man City for controversial potential transfer Arsenal to pay £350,000-a-week wages of Mesut Ozil until the summer as outcast principally agrees transfer to Fenerbahce Tottenham offer use of their stadium to NHS as Covid vaccine hub

At least Pep has Man City’s rise to the top of the Premier League table and a Champions League challenge to be able to focus on, and not concern himself with things that deserve to stay in the past.