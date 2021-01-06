Man United could add vital competition to the squad with a £20m offer and allowing ace to move on loan as a replacement

Doing business in January can be tricky because there aren’t a lot of quality players on the market, so that often makes teams nervous about finding a potential replacement if they agree to sell.

One potential solution for the elite clubs is to pay a big transfer fee and offer a promising youngster on loan to act as a replacement for the rest of the season, so the selling club will get time to find a long-term solution in the summer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been widely praised since moving to Man United and he’s legitimately brilliant when it comes to 1v1 defensive situations, but he’s still raw in multiple areas and competition would be welcome.

He struggles to create when going forward and he does have a tendency to switch off and get caught out with a ball played between he and the centre back, so it makes sense that Eurosport have linked them with a £20m move for Norwich City star Max Aarons.

Goal have also reported on this and it sounds like there is interest from Aarons in making the move, but he’s a vital player for Norwich so it’s unlikely that they’ll want to lose a key part of their team just now.

This means that United will need to think outside of the box on this one, so a report from out colleagues at Stretty News makes for interesting reading.

They’ve looked in more detail at the current options United have at right back and they confirm the links with Aarons and how he could be a useful addition, but Ethan Laird could have a part to play in this transfer.

The report looks at what he could offer United just now and he might not be ready for the Premier League just yet, but it’s suggested that he could go to Norwich on loan as part of the deal to help them with the loss of Aarons.

Obviously that comes with it’s own complications and The Canaries would need to have an interest in Laird to make it happen, but it’s a transfer that could suit all parties if United are willing to meet the asking price on Aarons too.