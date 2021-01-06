Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is currently ranked as the most valuable player in Europe’s big five leagues.

See the list below as Rashford climbs to into first place with the CIES Football Observatory, above some big names such as Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho.

Also on the list is Rashford’s Man Utd team-mate Bruno Fernandes, plus a surprise place for under-performing Chelsea ace Kai Havertz…

.@MarcusRashford ??????? takes the lead in the ranking of big-5? league players with the highest estimated transfer value as per @CIES_Football ?? algorithm ? With only 1?8? months of contract remaining, former leader @KMbappe ??back to 5th place ? Top ? ?? https://t.co/oDEfg1IRgj pic.twitter.com/FMCXMeMNGy — CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) January 6, 2021

Liverpool might not be on the best run of form at the moment, but right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold remains high up on the list in third place, just behind Borussia Dortmund goal machine Haaland.

Other familiar faces include Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, plus Bayern Munich whizz-kid Alphonso Davies, and Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid.

It’s hard to know how much to read into these things, however, with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi all the way down in 97th place!

That seems harsh, even if Messi isn’t exactly in the form of his life right now.