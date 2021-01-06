Although you can’t blame a man for trying, Mick McCarthy’s foray into Cypriot football was only ever going to end one way.

The former Ipswich Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland manager took the top job at APOEL, and the brief was understood to be relatively simple. Take the club back to where it belongs.

Just nine games later and after their worst run in 57 years according to journalist, Phil Kitromilides, McCarthy has been given his marching orders.

Looks like Mick McCarthy’s foray into the chaotic world of Cypriot football as manager of APOEL is over. He’s leaving the biggest club on the island after nine games just above the relegation zone following their worst run since 1957. https://t.co/jIpt6ssBoD — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) January 6, 2021

As talkSPORT note, he was only appointed in November and handed a contract until 2022.

Having lost their last four games and sitting one place and one point above the regelation zone, however, APOEL’s chief’s clearly felt compelled to act.

Not that they don’t have form in this regard, with talkSPORT suggesting that McCarthy’s sacking means that they are now searching for a 15th manager in five years.

Makes you wonder why McCarthy ever went there in the first place.