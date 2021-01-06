After going 17 games unbeaten at one stage this season, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side have begun to slip away in the Premier League title race.

The Blues boss is coming under increasing pressure with the west Londoners having lost four of their last six games, and most of their issues stemming from the fact that new signings, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz aren’t doing the business up front.

Paul Merson has weighed in on the debate, but has also taken a swipe at Chelsea’s back-up strikers and even goes as far as to say that Lampard needs to buy another.

“I don’t know where Werner plays,” Merson said on Sky Sports, cited by the Daily Express.

“I think Chelsea may have signed him to play as a striker, but that is not working, and if his best position is off the left, then Chelsea need a centre forward.

“No disrespect to Olivier Giroud or Tammy Abraham, but you are not going to win the Premier League with those as your front two.

“Giroud and Abraham do great on their day, but they are not going to be in the top six Premier League goalscorers this season, or any season.

“How many teams have won the Premier League without having a player in the top six scorers?”

Although there are clear problems with having the forwards working in tandem and doing the business for him, Lampard surely can’t afford to be spending Roman Abramovich’s hard-earned on another striker.

If nothing else, it would indicate he was wrong about Werner and Havertz, and his judgment will then arguably be called into question.