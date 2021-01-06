Offer made: Man United and Chelsea could lose out on target this month as potential stepping-stone club make an offer

We usually see that youngster will need a couple of loan spells or time to adapt when they move from a smaller league to an elite club, so it does present them with a couple of options.

They can simply take that big offer straight away and acknowledge they won’t get close to the team for a while, or they can keep their destiny in their own hands by moving to a smaller side first.

That carries it’s own risks if the move doesn’t work out and their career can fizzle out, so it will be interesting to see what Ecuadorian wonderkid Moises Caicedo does if reported interest from Man United and Chelsea intensifies.

READ MORE: No surprise as Man United striker looks set to leave this month due to a lack of playing time

The Metro recently reported that both sides were looking to sign the talented midfielder who was expected to cost around £5.5m plus add-ons.

At this point he would probably go into their U23 setups and probably head out on loan for at least one season, but reports from America are indicating that he will have the chance to move to MLS with Moises Caicedo:

Sources tell CBS Sports that the MLS offer for Ecuador rising star and Man. United target Moises Caicedo of Ind. del Valle is from Atlanta United. #MLS — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) January 5, 2021

Moving to MLS would offer him the chance to prove himself before stepping up to play in Europe, while it’s also a path that a lot of South American talents are following so that could play into his decision.

The most obvious examples from Atlanta are Miguel Almiron and Ezequiel Barco – they both impressed at Atlanta after moving from South America, while Almiron earned a move to Newcastle and Barco is widely tipped to follow him to Europe soon.

There are pros and cons to both choices and you have to think there will be more money on offer if he goes to Europe straight away, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.