Bid made: Crystal Palace launch offer to seal transfer of versatile star

Crystal Palace have reportedly launched an official transfer bid for versatile Fenerbahce star Ozan Tufan.

The 25-year-old can play in central midfield, or the right flank, or even as a right-back, and has shone in his native Turkey, as well as for the national team.

Reports now claim Palace have stepped up their interest in Tufan by offering €10million for him ahead of completing a January deal.

This could be fine business for Roy Hodgson’s side, who look in need of some changes this winter if they are to climb up into the top half of the table.

The Eagles haven’t been at their best of late, and Tufan looks like he has the qualities to give them something different and provide depth in a number of positions.