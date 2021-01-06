Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Paulo Dybala’s transfer situation as his Juventus future looks in doubt.

The Italian giants are hoping to tie Dybala down to a new contract, but Tuttosport claim that they’re so far some way off meeting his wage demands.

Tuttosport add that Man Utd are keeping a close eye on Dybala’s situation after also trying to sign him in a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku in recent times.

The Argentina international is a top forward on his day and he could be a great fit in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, giving them something a little different up front.

United fans would surely welcome a player of Dybala’s ilk as they look to continue to put pressure on Liverpool in the title race.

Having said that, a January move for the 27-year-old is perhaps unlikely, with any decision on his future more likely to come in the summer.

Dybala was thought to have turned down the chance to move to Old Trafford in the past, but it seems that could now surely change due to this development with his contract at Juve.

The Turin outfit could soon be under more pressure to let him go as he’ll be a free agent in 2022.