Football legend Pele has hit back at claims by the media that he updated his Instagram bio to deny Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo leap-frogging his all-time tallies.

As reported by ESPN at the time, Messi passed Pele’s Santos goal tally to break his record for number of goals scored for a single club. Ronaldo then soared past Pele’s all-time official goals tally, another dark moment for the Brazilian legend.

Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Pele’s official goal tally ? 7??5??8?? Ronaldo

Reports such as this from The Sun then accused Pele of making a desperate attempt to elevate himself back to the number one spot, updating his Instagram bio with “Leading Goal Scorer of All Time (1,283).”

Pele has now hit back at those claims made by the media, insisting that his Instagram bio remains unchanged and clarifying that he wants to give due credit to those whose achievements who deserve it, though neglected to mention either Messi or Ronaldo.

English translation: “I was accused by the press of having changed my Instagram bio to overshadow these big stars that are breaking my records. The bio text has always been the same since I joined the platform. None of this should distract us from your incredible achievements.”

The issue is, and it’s why people will continue to make these assumptions of bitterness from Pele, he STILL hasn’t acknowledged that any of his records have been broken, and appears intent on hanging on to every possible record, even if his claim to them are baseless.

Pele is beginning to taint his legacy with the absence of his grace. Messi and Ronaldo are superstars, so is he, but the goal tally he claims to have reached is completely unsubstantiated – whereas every single one scored by this generation’s iconic duo are on tape.