Positive news for Arsenal fans as popular loanee goes straight into the starting XI for his new side

It’s become clear that there was something odd about William Saliba’s time at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, but hopefully we can now get to see him play at a high level.

He was widely touted as the future of the Arsenal defence but he couldn’t get close to the squad, while Arteta also left him out of the Europa League squad where he could’ve played and developed in a fairly low risk environment.

We’ve seen that plenty of fans have been crying out for him to get a chance and there’s tons of intrigue about how good he really is, so a loan move to Nice looked like a good move for him.

It’s also become clear that they don’t subscribe to the theory that he’s not ready for senior football as he’s been chucked straight into the starting XI for their game this evening:

Here is the first starting 1??1?? of the year, with a start for new recruit William #Saliba ????#SB29OGCN #OGCNice pic.twitter.com/JrTDNak9vQ — OGC Nice ???? (@ogcnice_eng) January 6, 2021

He’s played well in France in the past with St Etienne so he should be perfectly at home in Ligue 1, but it will be interesting to see him in action again.