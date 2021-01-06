‘Pray for Manchester City plastics’ – These Man United fans react to lineup vs City as Eric Bailly decision causes stir

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made just two changes to the Manchester United side that narrowly beat Aston Villa last Friday ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final tie against rivals Manchester City.

Solskjaer has only tinkered with the side in areas that he really would’ve been expected to beforehand as academy graduate Dean Henderson gets a chance in between the sticks ahead of No.1 David de Gea.

The in-form Eric Bailly has been awarded a well-deserved break after his fine string of performances since he returned to action a couple of weeks ago, this is smart handling of the injury-prone star.

The bench is largely the same, it’s quite surprising that summer signing Donny van de Beek has not been afforded the chance to shine, even though a place in the final is at stake.

Take a look at the Red Devils’ lineup below:

Ole has made 2 changes to our starting XI for tonight's semi-final

#CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 6, 2021

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

Pray for Manchester City plastics. — Gerald Ngao ?? (@geraldngaopk) January 6, 2021

Wow, Bailly puts in 2 MOTM performances just to get dropped for a bloke who hasn’t played on 2 games? Dropped De Gea because you have Henderson penciled in, yet VDB started all EFL Cup games and doesn’t play? Ole still has a lot to learn. Let’s get the W. ?? — Joshua (@KickingReds) January 6, 2021

WHERE IS BAILLY — Josh (@UtdJxshh) January 6, 2021

Why is bailly dropped? — As? (@_amrshahwan) January 6, 2021

No Bailly massive L incoming — Cayden ?? (@CaydenUTD) January 6, 2021

WHY WHY IS BAILLY BENCHED. I WAS SO HAPPY AND THEN I SAW BAILLY BENCHED — Elite Martial?? (@MysticalMartial) January 6, 2021

So as i suspected and am happy with he’s using diamond in big games instead of 5atb, shocked at bailly dropped but let’s win — Stan ?? (@SUPER_SPlDER) January 6, 2021

I can’t believe the comments complaining about resting our injury prone centre back ? — Ben Scattergood (@benskat1) January 6, 2021

Bailey needs be managed carefully and keeping him fit for premier league game is what I wanted ?? — Bishrant Bastola (@Bishraveiro) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has made just two changes to the Manchester City side that embarrassed Chelsea, with some of the Citizens’ personnel still missing due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Whilst some supporters would’ve expected heavy rotation, it’s not surprising to see that isn’t the case as Premier League sides have favourable FA Cup ties next up – where both of tonight’s team will find it better suited to rest their key stars.