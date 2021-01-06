Menu

‘Pray for Manchester City plastics’ – These Man United fans react to lineup vs City as Eric Bailly decision causes stir

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made just two changes to the Manchester United side that narrowly beat Aston Villa last Friday ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final tie against rivals Manchester City.

Solskjaer has only tinkered with the side in areas that he really would’ve been expected to beforehand as academy graduate Dean Henderson gets a chance in between the sticks ahead of No.1 David de Gea.

The in-form Eric Bailly has been awarded a well-deserved break after his fine string of performances since he returned to action a couple of weeks ago, this is smart handling of the injury-prone star.

The bench is largely the same, it’s quite surprising that summer signing Donny van de Beek has not been afforded the chance to shine, even though a place in the final is at stake.

Take a look at the Red Devils’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has made just two changes to the Manchester City side that embarrassed Chelsea, with some of the Citizens’ personnel still missing due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Whilst some supporters would’ve expected heavy rotation, it’s not surprising to see that isn’t the case as Premier League sides have favourable FA Cup ties next up – where both of tonight’s team will find it better suited to rest their key stars.

