Premier League’s top ten most valuable players have been revealed

In the production of the CIES Football Observatory‘s biannual transfer value list report, the top ten most valuable players in the Premier League have been revealed.

The Premier League plays host to some of the best players on the planet. By performing your way into that bracket, you subsequently become one of the most valuable. As per the CIES Football Observatory’s calculations, here’s the leagues top ten.

10. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal, €116.2M – Arsenal have looked like a one-man band at times this season, with Saka being the star performer in what has been a rollercoaster of a season to date. He’s received recognition from CIES as a result of his good performances.

9. Sadio Mane, Liverpool, €123.8M – No surprises here. One of the best in the business, still at the very top of his game, you’d be shocked to see him outside the CIES Premier League top ten in terms of value.

8. Ruben Dias, Manchester City, €126.8M – Dias signed with City over the summer window and has wasted no time showing the Premier League what he’s capable of. Considering he’s just 23-years-old, it’s no surprise that CIES value him so highly.

7. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, €134M – As with teammate Mane, Salah is one of the best in the business. If anyone was to attempt to poach him from Liverpool, they’d have to break the bank to do so, as CIES report.

6. Timo Werner, Chelsea €135.1M – Werner’s form has tailed off at Stamford Bridge after a strong start. That hasn’t seen his value drop in the eyes of CIES’ algorithm, though.

5. Kai Havertz, Chelsea, €136M – Like Werner, Havertz has not been at his best of late. He is, though, one of the best young players on the planet and proved so at Bayer Leverkusen. He deserves the hefty value given to him by CIES.

4. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, €136.9M – A golden boy for both Man City and the England National Team, Sterling is just beginning to hit his prime under Pep Guardiola. The €136.9M valuation given to him by CIES is justified by his direct goal contributions in recent seasons.

3. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United, €151.1M – Arguably the best player in the Premier League right now, Fernandes would probably feel aggrieved not to occupy CIES’ number one spot. Though, if he continues in the manner he’s performing at current, it’s only a matter of time.

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool, €151.6M – Trent is worshipped on Merseyside, and for good reason, too. Just 22-years-old, but arguably the best right-back on the planet – and he’s only just getting started.

1. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United, €165.6M – CIES have named Marcus Rashford as the Premier League’s most valuable player, capping off what has been a quite extraordinary year for the United forward. A brilliant player – and an even better man. €165.6M looks like a bargain.