Report suggests Arsenal outcast has given his approval to re-join his former club

Although Arsenal struggled to offload several squad members in the summer, it appears that the January window could be kinder to them.

Only they will know if it’s a case of other clubs getting more desperate or some players reducing their wage demands in a search for regular football, but Sead Kolasinac and William Saliba have already completed moves this month.

Greek defender Sokratis has also been at the centre of rumours about a January exit, and it appears that a reunion with Genoa is a real possibility:

It’s worth noting that nothing has been agreed yet and the report also hints that Mustafi has been sounded out as an alternative, but they do confirm Sokratis has given his approval to return to the Serie A club.

He moved to Genoa in 2008 and eventually did enough to earn a big move to AC Milan, but Di Marzio points out that he’s maintained good relations with his former club and frequently posts messages of support on his social media.

It could come down to wages as you have to think Arsenal are paying him much more than Genoa can afford, but he’s 32 and should be looking to play regularly so hopefully he does manage to return to a club which clearly means a lot to him.