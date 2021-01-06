Roman Abramovich ‘very unhappy’ with Chelsea situation as Frank Lampard faces pressure of sack reports David Ornstein

In the latest episode of David Ornstein’s Q&A series for the Athletic on YouTube, it has been reported that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is ‘very unhappy’ with the club’s current situation.

The Athletic (subscription required), damningly reported that Frank Lampard’s position as manager is under ‘serious threat’ with some hard-hitting on-the-whilst findings after the 3-1 defeat to Man City.

Ornstein reports that the unsurprisingly most important factor to the manager’s security is the view of owner Abramovich, who will not ‘hesitate to act immediately’ if the side need a change.

Chelsea have now lost four of their last six Premier League games, winning just once again West Ham – who sit level on points with their London rivals.

Despite the side’s disastrous run of results as of late, plus the difficulty they’ll now face in moving up the table as sides above them like Everton and Aston Villa boasts games in hand (one and two respectively), Ornstein adds that he has the ‘feeling’ Lampard will be afforded more time to ‘prove his worth’.

Here’s what Ornstein had to say on the Blues owner’s crucial feelings to the current situation, with this matter discussed from 7.00:

“If Abramovich wants to make a change, if he’s had enough of Lampard – and we are told he’s very unhappy – then he won’t hesitate to act immediately, but I have the feeling that he’ll (Lampard) get a little bit more time to prove his worth.”

Results over the last three weeks have been dire, but the bigger thorn in Lampard’s side may well be the unconvincing displays from big-money summer signings like Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Abramovich was clearly the best owner to work for in the summer, as he signed off on massive transfer spending, whilst most of Chelsea’s rivals across the world either spent nothing or relatively very little due to the Covid-19 pandemic crippling the planet.