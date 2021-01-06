It was a terrible challenge which led to Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg having to leave the field and Brentford’s Josh Dasilva rightly being shown a straight red card in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final.

What had been an entertaining match turned on the most marginal of offside decisions in the second-half at White Hart Lane.

Moussa Sissoko had given Tottenham an early lead, powerfully heading home a delicious Sergio Reguilon cross.

Ivan Toney had appeared to have given the west Londoners a lifeline, and although the flag stayed down, VAR intervened and chalked the goal off for offside.

Within a couple of minutes, Son Heung-min then put the game beyond doubt, putting on the afterburners before slamming the ball home.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has very ambitious future job dream Manchester United getting closer to HUGE transfer boost in pursuit of world class forward ‘Will grow more and more for next year’ – Solskjaer hints at long wait for van de Beek at Man United

Then came Dasilva’s horror tackle with six minutes left. VAR was again invoked, Mike Dean checking the monitor on this occasion and left with no alternative but to send the Brentford man off.

Dasilva quickly apologised on social media, and his apology was seen by Hojbjerg who responded in kind.