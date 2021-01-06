Video: Barcelona target Memphis Depay at the double for Lyon with January transfer looking difficult

Barcelona transfer target Memphis Depay was on target for Lyon tonight, with the Ligue 1 leaders looking to strengthen their position at the summit.

As reported by Sky Sports earlier this week, Depay is high on Barcelona’s shopping list, with Ronald Koeman keen to add the Dutchman to his squad.

However, significantly, the report notes the unlikelihood that Barca will be able to get any deals done this winter, with transfers unlikely to be completed before the outcome of the presidential election is discovered on January 24th.

That could see Depay remain in Lyon until the season’s end, and he might not mind at all, with Lyon defeating Lens this evening to reinforce their position at the top of Ligue 1.

Depay opened the scoring for the home side, racing through on goal, keeping his cool and beating the goalkeeper. A fine, composed finish from the former Manchester United man.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

He wasn’t done there, either. Depay stepped up to the mark after Lyon were awarded a penalty in the second-half of the contest, and made no mistake, securing all three points for his side.

Koeman may well be disappointed that he could have to wait until June to sign Depay, but on this evidence, and the vast amount of brilliance he’s displayed prior, the Lyon talisman is worth waiting for.

