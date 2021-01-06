Video: Brest keeper Gautier Larsonneur is INCHES away from the GREATEST own goal of all time

There are some football videos where you need to watch them a few times just to get to grips with what actually went down.

Brest keeper Gautier Larsonneur has just come within inches of gifting Nice a way back into their game, while he could’ve gone down in history for possibly the greatest own goal of all time.

He’s not under any real pressure and he’s in a wide area pretty much on his own goal line so there’s no sign of any danger.

Despite that, he somehow managed to slice his clearance back towards his own goal and this would’ve been amazing if it went in: