Video: Early setback for Barcelona as they fail to respect Inaki Williams’ pace and Bilbao lead 1-0

You have to take a different approach when it comes to defending against certain players, but this is the textbook example of how you don’t defend against Inaki Williams.

We all know he’s got good movement and he’s rapid, so putting little pressure on the passer and allowing him to run in behind a defensive line stationed high up the pitch is never going to end well:

Pictures from Z Voetbal

Barca’s title hopes look grim anyway, but they could go 16 points behind if they lose tonight and Atletico Madrid win their games in hand.

