Video: Barcelona co-owned youngster Emerson nets Copa Del Rey screamer with €6M purchase option soon to become active

Real Betis defender Emerson, who is co-owned by Barcelona, scored an absolute cracker against Mutilvera in the Copa Del Rey earlier this evening.

As reported by Marca at the time the transfer was announced, Emerson’s acquisition from Atletico Mineiro was a joint venture from Betis and Barca, who paid half each in order to get the deal over the line.

Marca reported that Emerson would remain on-loan at Betis until June 2021, when Barcelona would have the option to purchase him outright for just €6M, if they so wish.

Though Sergino Dest looks as though he could be the long-term solution Barca needed in that role following the departure of Dani Alves, the Catalan giants would be wise to get Emerson on their books and their books alone – because he looks like a gem.

Have a look at this superb strike he scored for Betis in the Copa Del Rey against Mutilvera. He couldn’t hit a sweeter strike if you gave him 100 more attempts!

Pictures courtesy of Sport TV