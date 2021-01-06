Video: Bruno Fernandes twice pushes Fernandinho under referee’s nose as tensions run high in Manchester derby

You could accuse the Manchester Derby of having lost it’s fiery edge in recent years, but not tonight, not with Bruno Fernandes on the field of play.

The two Manchester giants are going toe-to-toe in the Carabao Cup semi-final this evening. Though there’s no supporters within the confines of Old Trafford this evening, that’s not to say that emotions are not going to be running high – as was proven early on.

Just after the 10 minute mark of the contest, a coming together between Bruno Fernandes and City veteran Fernandinho ended with the former pushing the latter in the chest, a matter of inches away from referee Martin Atkinson.

It’s not clear what was said by Fernandinho to provoke Fernandes, but it was clearly enough to see his push justified in the eyes of the referee, even if the incident did happen right under his nose. Hats off to Martin Atkinson for not being fooled by Fernandinho’s blatant attempt to wind up United’s star man.



