Video: Fernandinho scores thunderous volley to knock rivals Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup for City

In the 82nd minute of Manchester City’s Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Manchester United, Fernandinho produced a moment of magic to knock the Red Devils out of the competition.

Kevin de Bruyne delivered a dangerous corner from the right flank, which was cleared by Anthony Martial and then headed into Fernandinho’s path by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Fernandinho was stood just outside the box and volleyed the ball into the bottom corner with a drilled effort that bounced across the floor a couple of times and into the back of the net.

What a strike! Fernandinho looks like he has sealed the deal for Man City ? Watch Man Utd v Man City live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/wnUzotCEIG — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 6, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

With much being made of the 35-year-old’s future in recent time, what a moment this is for the Brazilian in his eighth and perhaps final season for the Citizens.