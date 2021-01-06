Menu

Video: Fernandinho scores thunderous volley to knock rivals Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup for City

Manchester City Manchester United FC
In the 82nd minute of Manchester City’s Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Manchester United, Fernandinho produced a moment of magic to knock the Red Devils out of the competition.

Kevin de Bruyne delivered a dangerous corner from the right flank, which was cleared by Anthony Martial and then headed into Fernandinho’s path by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Fernandinho was stood just outside the box and volleyed the ball into the bottom corner with a drilled effort that bounced across the floor a couple of times and into the back of the net.

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

With much being made of the 35-year-old’s future in recent time, what a moment this is for the Brazilian in his eighth and perhaps final season for the Citizens.

