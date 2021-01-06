Video: Former Chelsea talent Jeremie Boga punishes current loanee Zappacosta who’s caught out of position for Genoa

Antonio Conte has always been the master of getting the best out of wing backs and producing a solid 3-5-2 system, but Chelsea now have a few full backs who look out of place without his management.

Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso are the main pair who are struggling without Conte, but Davide Zappacosta is currently on loan at Genoa and appears to be having a few issues.

The key to the 3-5-2 is not getting caught out of position and ensuring everyone has someone to support them, but Zappacosta was caught massively out of position this afternoon when the ball was lost on the opposite flank and Sassuolo made him pay:

Chelsea fans will remember Jeremie Boga who is now doing great things in Serie A after leaving Stamford Bridge, and he punished the lack of cover at the back with some calm play and a brilliant finish.

It’s not Zappacosta’s fault that the ball was lost on the opposite flank and that’s what left him exposed up the field, but you can see that he gives up when he gets back towards his own box and you know Antonio Conte would not have tolerated that.