Video: Man United deputy Dean Henderson denies Riyad Mahrez famous Old Trafford goal with world-class save

Manchester United fans can rest easy knowing that they’re in safe hands even without David De Gea’s on the field of play. Dean Henderson too is an absolutely brilliant goalkeeper.

United, whose situation between the sticks was not so favourable for much of the last two years, with De Gea falling well below his usual standards and costing his side, now possess two of the best keepers on the books of Premier League clubs.

De Gea has been back to his best with Dean Henderson breathing down his neck, with the Englishman having to settle for opportunities in cup competitions, just like tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final clash between United and local rivals City.

Though it was City who drew first blood in the contest through John Stones, it’s no fair reflection on the job Henderson is doing in deputising for De Gea. Have a look at this absolutely brilliant save he made to deny Riyad Mahrez what would have been a special goal.

