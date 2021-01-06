Video: Man United rejects cost Inter Milan with calamitous double-error during Sampdoria defeat

In-form Inter Milan stumbled to a 2-1 defeat against Sampdoria this evening – and they partly have two Manchester United rejects to thank for that.

Antonio Conte’s men have responded well to being knocked out of Europe, with Inter keeping pace at the top of the Serie A table, but today’s defeat was a low point for Conte’s men.

Sampdoria, who had suffered back-to-back league defeats heading into the contest, picked up all three points this evening, despite having given away a penalty with just 10 minutes on the clock.

With Romelu Lukaku on the bench, Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez stepped up to the mark. His tame effort was comfortably saved by the Sampdoria goalkeeper.

He could, though, only parry it as far as Ashley Young, who sprinted towards the loose ball and found himself with a glorious opportunity seven yards from goal.

Somehow, someway, the winger-cum-full-back, who outstayed his welcome at Old Trafford, despite enjoying initial success with the Red Devils, fluffed his lines at the vital moment.

Oh dear.

Alexis Sanchez penalty miss and Ashley Young hitting the crossbar from the rebound pic.twitter.com/1n3e5MKrIc — InterVids (@VidsInter) January 6, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Serie A