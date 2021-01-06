Menu

Video: Messi crashes Griezmann’s pass in off the bar to Barcelona 3-1 up against Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao
Posted by

There was always a feeling that Lionel Messi might move into a deeper or more central role as he got older, and he’s run the show when he’s got on the ball in those positions today.

Bilbao don’t know whether to press him or stand off and try to block the pass, so it’s no surprise that he’s found a way through again by starting and finishing the move with a fine finish in off the bar to make it 3-1:

Pictures from La Liga

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.