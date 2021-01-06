Video: Messi crashes Griezmann’s pass in off the bar to Barcelona 3-1 up against Athletic Bilbao

There was always a feeling that Lionel Messi might move into a deeper or more central role as he got older, and he’s run the show when he’s got on the ball in those positions today.

Bilbao don’t know whether to press him or stand off and try to block the pass, so it’s no surprise that he’s found a way through again by starting and finishing the move with a fine finish in off the bar to make it 3-1:

MESSI AGAIN 2 GOALS TONIGHT!!! pic.twitter.com/4JtUIxookn — mx (@MessiMX10i) January 6, 2021

