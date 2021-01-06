Video: Pedri scores rare header for Barcelona after audacious Lionel Messi cross seemingly scares Athletic Bilbao defensive line

Barcelona are back on level terms in the 13th minute of their La Liga tie against Athletic Bilbao thanks to a perhaps fortunate moment sparked by none other than Lionel Messi.

Messi picked up the ball deep on the left flank before the all-time great punished Bilbao for leaving him with time and space as he floated an audacious cross towards the far post.

For whatever reason, the delivery left all but one of Athletic Bilbao’s defensive line quaking in their boots, as goalkeeper Unai Simon and defenders Yuri Berchiche and Inigo Martinez all failed to contest the ball, leaving Frenkie de Jong to side foot the ball across goal.

Pedri was then well-positioned to head the ball into the back of the net ahead of Unai Nunez.

Pictures from Voetbal.

Barcelona fell behind early on as the woefully underestimated the all-around direct ability, pace and dribbling of Inaki Williams.