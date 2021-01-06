Video: Pep Guardiola sends warning to rivals by insisting Manchester City trophy desire remains unchanged

Manchester City have won everything there is to win in England under manager Pep Guardiola, but he believes that they have no intention of taking their foot off the gas.

City have exploded into life over the past two games after enduring a stuttering start to their campaign. After a COVID depleted side demolished Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, they knocked city rivals United out of the Carabao Cup just days later.

Just when you thought that Guardiola had achieved all he could at the Etihad, he signs an extension to his contract and his side look like genuine title challengers once again.

The hunger that saw City storm the league in back-to-back campaigns under Pep appears to have returned, which is bad news for the rest of the Premier League.

Speaking after the game, Pep gave insight into how the fire still burns in City’s belly, with the desire to winning every trophy on offer still remaining in the dressing room.