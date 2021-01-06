Video: Real Madrid loanee Borja Mayoral bags brace for Roma – including stunning long-range strike vs Crotone

Real Madrid fans will be delighted to see that loanee and academy graduate Borja Mayoral has netted a brace for Roma in today’s Serie A clash against Crotone.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring in just the seventh minute of the tie, when Gonzalo Villar pinged the ball across to Henrik Mkhitaryan on the left-wing.

The former Dortmund, Manchester United and Arsenal playmaker expertly controlled the ball before he punished Crotone for leaving him with time and space, as he put the ball on a plate for Mayoral to tap in.

Mayoral then produced an amazing moment in the 28th minute of the encounter, when he received the ball on the half-turn after Bryan Cristante won the ball in midfield with a fierce tackle.

The ex-Spain Under-21s ace composed himself, looked up and fired the ball right into the top corner from some 30 yards out with a spectacular strike.

Here’s a look at Mayoral’s eye-catching second of the game to make it 2-0:

That’s a special goal from Borja Mayoral! ? An absolutely STUNNING strike for his second of the game ? And that sound when it hit the back of the net ? pic.twitter.com/seqF7rrnTZ — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 6, 2021

This is how the Spaniard opened the scoring for Roma less than 10 minutes into the tie:

A fast start for Roma! ? Borja Mayoral gets a tap-in on the end of Mkhitaryan’s cross ? pic.twitter.com/82Eg3ts0eN — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 6, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and Eleven Sports.

As per Roma’s official statement, Mayoral is on a two-year loan deal at the cost of €2m, with this including a permanent option of €15m during this season and a €20m one in 2021/22.

Mayoral has now contributed six goals and three assists this season from 16 appearances for Roma, starting in nine of those outings.