Menu

Video: Real Madrid loanee Borja Mayoral bags brace for Roma – including stunning long-range strike vs Crotone

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid fans will be delighted to see that loanee and academy graduate Borja Mayoral has netted a brace for Roma in today’s Serie A clash against Crotone.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring in just the seventh minute of the tie, when Gonzalo Villar pinged the ball across to Henrik Mkhitaryan on the left-wing.

The former Dortmund, Manchester United and Arsenal playmaker expertly controlled the ball before he punished Crotone for leaving him with time and space, as he put the ball on a plate for Mayoral to tap in.

Mayoral then produced an amazing moment in the 28th minute of the encounter, when he received the ball on the half-turn after Bryan Cristante won the ball in midfield with a fierce tackle.

The ex-Spain Under-21s ace composed himself, looked up and fired the ball right into the top corner from some 30 yards out with a spectacular strike.

Here’s a look at Mayoral’s eye-catching second of the game to make it 2-0:

This is how the Spaniard opened the scoring for Roma less than 10 minutes into the tie:

Pictures from Premier Sports and Eleven Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Barcelona co-owned youngster Emerson nets Copa Del Rey screamer with €6M purchase option soon to become active
Video: William Saliba’s Nice debut turns into a nightmare as a mix-up puts Brest 2-0 up
Medical complete: Arsenal look poised to complete their first signing of the January window

As per Roma’s official statement, Mayoral is on a two-year loan deal at the cost of €2m, with this including a permanent option of €15m during this season and a €20m one in 2021/22.

Mayoral has now contributed six goals and three assists this season from 16 appearances for Roma, starting in nine of those outings.

More Stories Borja Mayoral Bryan Cristante Crotone Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.