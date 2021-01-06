Video: Rollercoaster opening 22 minutes for Mauricio Pochettino at PSG – who trailed at St. Etienne

Mauricio Pochettino’s first game as PSG manager has been a rollercoaster ride thus far, with St. Etienne having taken the lead before Moise Kean found the back of the net.

Pochettino was appointed by the Ligue 1 champions after the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel. Having been out of work since himself being sacked by Tottenham, the football world eagerly awaited what he would be able to achieve as PSG manager.

A goal from St. Etienne’s Romain Hamouma after 20 minutes might have left Pochettino biting his nails through fear that his day of coronation was going to be a disastrous one.

Pictures courtesy of myacetv

However, the visitors were trailing for just a matter of minutes, with Moise Kean, formerly of Juventus and currently on-loan from Everton, drawing the two sides level in due course.

What a relief that is for Pochettino, no doubt. He’ll be hoping to see his men push on now and secure all three points from the fixture.