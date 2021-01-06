Menu

Video: Sublime goal from Messi as a cheeky finish gives Barca the lead vs Athletic Bilbao

Barca traditionally struggle when they travel to Bilbao to face Athletic and the early signs didn’t look good when they went behind tonight, so this looks like an impressive turnaround from Ronald Koeman’s side.

It will surprise nobody to hear that Lionel Messi started and finished the move, but this is some tidy link up play and the cheeky finish just brilliant to see:

It looks simple but so many players in that moment would either ruin the chance with an extra touch or hammer it into a defender, so the sublime cheeky finish is wonderful to watch.

