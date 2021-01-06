Video: William Saliba’s Nice debut turns into a nightmare as a mix-up puts Brest 2-0 up

Plenty of Arsenal fans would’ve been excited to see William Saliba in action for Nice tonight, but it’s not been a great start for the youngster.

It’s not really been his fault and the whole team appears to be all over the place, while it’s hard to tell if this back-pass was intended for him or the keeper – but it was dreadful either way:

We got Saliba playing with these for 6 months??? pic.twitter.com/LSwdSjGYzp — Sam (@afcsammm) January 6, 2021

Pictures from Ligue 1 and BT Sport

If you want to be incredibly critical you could suggest that he has to be more switched on to cover this, but you really can’t blame him for not anticipating a horrific piece of play from a teammate.

It looks like he has a big job on his hands to help turn this defence around, so he’ll be hoping the only way is up from here.