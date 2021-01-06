According to Goal via Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Ajax striker Lassina Traore is attracting interest from the Premier League with the January transfer window now open.

Goal report via De Telegraaf that Wolves and West Ham are keen on the 19-year-old, who has now become a key player for Erik ten Hag’s side after debuting at the end of the 18/19 season.

Traore has contributed eight goals and eight assists in 16 first-team appearances this season, the ace’s ability to equally finish off and create goalscoring chances make him a fine option for top sides.

It’s added that Ajax are unwilling to sell the ace during the January transfer window, despite Wolves and the Hammers wanting to strengthen their centre-forward options.

Traore is contracted until the summer of 2022. With this the Burkina Faso starlet’s first full season as an important first-team players, it’s wise to hold fire on a potential sale and allow him to develop further.

More Stories / Latest News Bid made: Crystal Palace launch offer to seal transfer of versatile star Christian Eriksen offered to yet another PL club following Arsenal & Man United transfer links Chelsea outcast set to travel to Turkey as Blues agree loan exit for out-of-favour star to Kasimpasa

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Wolves have a long list of striker targets including Liverpool hero Divock Origi and Real Madrid flop Luka Jovic, with the West Midlands outfit looking to recruit a new centre-forward as Raul Jimenez is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Jimenez has been sidelined with a fractured skull, which he suffered during Wolves’ win against Arsenal in a disturbing early head collision with David Luiz.

Goal add that West Ham also want to add some more firepower up front, with Michail Antonio just returning from injury and big-money Sebastien Haller turning in unconvincing displays.

Traore joined Ajax from their partnering Cape Town side in January 2019, as mentioned earlier his fine performances for the B team in the second-tier earned a debut at the end of that season.

The 19/20 season saw the Burkina Faso international continue to dominate at that level, which earned him 11 chances in the first-team – in which he returned four goals and four assists – despite starting just six of those outings.

Traore has continued his fine rise this season, his 16 goal contribution for the first-team have left the side top of the Eredivisie table.

Traore certainly seems like the ‘complete forward’ type that could flourish in the Premier League, he stands at six feet tall, but is absolutely massive and well built for his young age, for sides like Wolves and West Ham – he’d offer a solid combination of pace and strength that’s needed from the frontman as they both deploy just one centre-forward.

The talent is currently sidelined with an injury, so fans of interested clubs will have to wait a little longer to see how Traore performs with the weigh of transfer speculation on his shoulders.